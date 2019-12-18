e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Three policemen injured in clash with anti-CAA agitators in Bengal

Three policemen injured in clash with anti-CAA agitators in Bengal

The policemen were attacked despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s appeal to protesters to avoid violence.

Dec 18, 2019 00:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
TMC supporters at a road show against the amended citizenship law.
TMC supporters at a road show against the amended citizenship law.(Samir Jana/HT Photo)
         

At least three policemen, including an IPS officer, were injured in a clash with anti- citizenship law agitators at Sankrail in Bengal’s Howrah on Tuesday evening, a police official said.

The incident happened when a police force led by Ajeet Singh Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (headquarters) were attacked when policemen tried to remove a road block. Singh and two others were injured and taken to a private hospital in Howrah. The agitators allegedly hurled stones and bombs at the police.

“The injuries were minor and Singh was discharged after first aid,” said an official at the hospital.

No government official commented on the incident till Tuesday night. A junior officer at Sankrail police station said the incident did take place but refused to divulge details saying he was not authorized to talk to the media.

The incident happened hours after chief minister Mamata Banerjee said at an anti-citizenship law road show in south Kolkata that no violent protests should be held in the state. Railways services in West Bengal were disrupted last week after anti-CAA protesters burnt trains, railway property and signalling systems.

