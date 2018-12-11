Three policemen killed in militant attack in Kashmir’s Shopian

Three policemen were killed and another injured in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday, police said.

After attacking a minority picket, or policemen deployed to guard members of the minority community, in Shopian, in the afternoon, militants also fled with the rifles of the killed policemen.

The condition of the injured policeman is critical, a police official said.

