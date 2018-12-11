Today in New Delhi, India
Three policemen killed in militant attack in Kashmir’s Shopian

The militants also looted the weapons of the policemen killed in the attack.

india Updated: Dec 11, 2018 14:59 IST
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Three policemen were killed in a militant attack in Kashmir’s Sopore area on Tuesday afternoon. (PTI File hoto)(PTI)

Three policemen were killed and another injured in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday, police said.

After attacking a minority picket, or policemen deployed to guard members of the minority community, in Shopian, in the afternoon, militants also fled with the rifles of the killed policemen.

The condition of the injured policeman is critical, a police official said.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 14:57 IST

