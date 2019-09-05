e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Sep 05, 2019

5 feared trapped as 100 years old building collapses in Ahmedabad

Rescue operations are underway.

india Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Scene from the building collapse in Ahmedabad. (ANI photo)
Scene from the building collapse in Ahmedabad. (ANI photo)
         

Five people are feared trapped after a two-storey building collapsed in Amraiwadi area in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. Rescue operations are underway.

BJP’s Amraiwadi councillor Baldev Desai said the structure was 100 years old.

There have been no reports of any casualties so far.

More details awaited.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 15:27 IST

tags
more from india
trending topics
Mumbai RainsReliance Jio FiberTeacher’s Day Motivational quotesSarvepalli RadhakrishnanINX Media CasePM ModiMukesh AmbaniIndigo flightsTeachers’ Day Google DoodleVirat KohliAirtel XstreamArjun RampalChhichhore reviewHTLS 2019
top news
    latest news
      don't miss