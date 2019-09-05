5 feared trapped as 100 years old building collapses in Ahmedabad

india

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:40 IST

Five people are feared trapped after a two-storey building collapsed in Amraiwadi area in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. Rescue operations are underway.

BJP’s Amraiwadi councillor Baldev Desai said the structure was 100 years old.

There have been no reports of any casualties so far.

More details awaited.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 15:27 IST