Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Three women injured as bus rams into waiting shed in Kerala's Thrissur | On cam

ByHT News Desk
Jun 22, 2025 02:07 PM IST

The private bus met with an accident at a waiting station at Anchamkallu in Chovvur town in Thrissur district.

Three women sustained injuries after a bus lost control in Kerala's Thrissur on Saturday, ramming into a waiting shed.

One of the injured, identified as Prema, is in critical condition.
One of the injured, identified as Prema, is in critical condition.

The private bus met with an accident at a waiting station at Anchamkallu in Chovvur town in Thrissur district. All three women have been admitted at the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Koorkenchery

One of the injured, identified as Prema, is in critical condition.

In a video accessed by PTI news agency, the three women can be seen standing near the waiting station holding umbrellas.

Following this, the Al-Asa bus, which was travelling from Thrissur to Kodungallur, is seen entering at top speed and loses control, swerving off the side of the road. Eyewitnesses quoted by Manorama said that the bus was speeding before the incident. While the women tried to run away from the vehicle's path, the bus rammed into them.

The driver fled the scene of the incident after the crash. In the video, the policeman standing on the other side of the road can be seen pointing to the bus, following which some bystanders chased the bus.

However, the driver escaped by jumping over a wall and running through a nearby field

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Three women injured as bus rams into waiting shed in Kerala's Thrissur | On cam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On