Three women injured as bus rams into waiting shed in Kerala's Thrissur | On cam

Three women sustained injuries after a bus lost control in Kerala's Thrissur on Saturday, ramming into a waiting shed. One of the injured, identified as Prema, is in critical condition.

The private bus met with an accident at a waiting station at Anchamkallu in Chovvur town in Thrissur district. All three women have been admitted at the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Koorkenchery

In a video accessed by PTI news agency, the three women can be seen standing near the waiting station holding umbrellas.

Following this, the Al-Asa bus, which was travelling from Thrissur to Kodungallur, is seen entering at top speed and loses control, swerving off the side of the road. Eyewitnesses quoted by Manorama said that the bus was speeding before the incident. While the women tried to run away from the vehicle's path, the bus rammed into them.

The driver fled the scene of the incident after the crash. In the video, the policeman standing on the other side of the road can be seen pointing to the bus, following which some bystanders chased the bus.

However, the driver escaped by jumping over a wall and running through a nearby field