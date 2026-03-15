Thrill for speed turns fatal in Gujarat: 2 killed in speeding car accident after shooting Instagram reels

Following news of his death, friends and acquaintances began posting condolence messages on the same Instagram story, with many users commenting, “Miss you Brother.”

As per police officials, the 20-year-old was purportedly driving at a speed of 150 km/hour. The incident occurred shortly after Tiwari posted a video on Instagram in which he appeared to be driving the car at high speed.

The thrill for speed and craze for gaining popularity on social media claimed two lives on Saturday in Gujarat. Avadh Tiwari, 20, was killed after his car crashed into the wall of a farmhouse in Rajkot district.

The third occupant in the car, 20-year-old Akshay Vaghela, was also injured due to the crash and undergoing treatment for the same. As per officials, Tiwari died on the spot and 16-year-old Devraj Gosai succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.

"The accident occurred on Saturday night when three men were travelling in a car which was allegedly driven at the speed of around 150 kmph from Jetpur towards Dhoraji," said police inspector M.M. Thakor told news agency PTI.

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Victim had ‘criminal history, attempt to murder charges’ According to police, the crash occurred after Tiwari lost control of the sedan, which then crashed into the wall of Balkrishna Farm House on Dhoraji Road.

“Tiwari had a criminal history and was facing cases of extortion and attempt to murder,” Rajkot superintendent of police (rural) Vijaysinh Gurjar told HT.

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Police further added that the sedan - a Hyundai Verna - had not yet been registered. Photos on Instagram shared by Tiwari and his friends also show "applied for registration" written on the vehicle

Following the crash, police are now attempting to trace the owner of the car.

“In the videos that have surfaced, the car appears to be driven at speeds between 120 kmph and 150 kmph. The driver is also seen recording the video while driving, which indicates reckless driving. However, the phone is locked and the reel circulating on social media will be verified during the investigation,” said Gurjar.

Officials further added that Tiwari had a criminal history and had recently been released from jail after being detained under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA).

“Tiwari had a criminal history and was facing cases of extortion and attempt to murder,” he added.