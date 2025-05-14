Thunder, lightning and cloudy skies likely in Delhi tomorrow: IMD

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that Delhi is likely to have a partially cloudy sky accompanied by thunder and lightning on Thursday. Delhi is expected to have a partly cloudy sky, as well as thunder and lightning on Thursday.(Hindustan Times)

The IMD's forecast stated that the national capital will have a minimum temperature of 24 degrees celsius and a maximum temperature of 41 degrees celsius on Thursday as well.

Also Read: Bengaluru rains bring city to standstill, Manyata Tech Park turns into water park again

On Wednesday, the city had recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees celsius, 0.7 notches above the seasonal average. The minimum temperature was also 23.3 degrees celsius, 2.1 notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity on Wednesday was 58 per cent at 8:30 am.

The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 141, in the 'moderate' category, at 4 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Also Read: Cloud seeding to take place at 5 spots in Delhi based on Met conditions

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

On Tuesday, Delhi experienced an intense but short spell of thunderstorms, accompanied by rain and gusty winds of up to 60 kilometres per hour.

Also Read: Bengaluru rains flood BMTC bus near Manyata Tech Park, passengers soaked amid heavy downpour. Video

In May, which is generally the hottest month of the year, Delhi has recorded 90.8mm in monthly rainfall, nearly three times the long-period average of May, which is 30.7mm. Last May, Delhi recorded only 0.4mm of rainfall.

The unseasonal rainfall during May could be attributed to a phenomenon known as convective rain. Rain occurs in such situations when temperatures are high and the introduction of moisture leads to localised spells of short but intense rainfall.

Over the next five days, the IMD had also predicted heavy rainfall in southern peninsular India, western India and adjoining regions of central India as the Southwest monsoon progresses.