Thundershowers likely over northern India during weekend

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 22:10 IST

A western disturbance is likely to bring hailstorm and thundershowers in many parts of north India on February 29 according to the India Meteorological Department.

The induced cyclonic circulation due to a western disturbance is likely to form over Western Rajasthan on February 28. It is very likely to cause moderate and widespread rain accompanied with lightning and hail over the western Himalayan region on February 28 and 29, the IMD said in its bulletin on Thursday. The western disturbance is likely to cause moderate to heavy rain and snow over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and over Himachal Pradesh.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, hail and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) is likely over northern plains including Delhi-NCR on February 29. Another western disturbance is likely to bring rain and thundershowers to north India on March 4, which is also likely to be an intense WD according to scientists.

“We are mainly expecting cloudy skies, thunderstorms over the plains including Delhi and NCR. Rainfall and snowfall activity will start in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pardesh from February 28. This WD is quite active which is why rains are also expected in the plains. On March 4, another WD will affect the region,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, Head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre. He added that the temperature in many parts of north India may drop by 2 to 4 degrees after this WD moves away.

Due to convergence of lower level easterlies and westerlies scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/hailstorm is also likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh on February 29 and March 1.