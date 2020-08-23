e-paper
Home / India News / Thunderstorm, moderate rain in Rajasthan, Gujarat to receive heavy rainfall: IMD

Thunderstorm, moderate rain in Rajasthan, Gujarat to receive heavy rainfall: IMD

Apart from Rajasthan, Bengaluru will also witness moderate rain with cloudy sky till August 26, according to IMD predictions.

india Updated: Aug 23, 2020 14:47 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
People deals with rain at Cheetah Camp in Mumbai, India, on Friday, August 21, 2020. (Photo: Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times))
         

Several districts of Rajasthan will likely receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain likely to occur at isolated places in Dungarpur, Banswara, Udaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Baran, Kota, Jaipur, Tonk, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bundi districts and adjoining areas, in Rajasthan,” the IMD said.

Apart from Rajasthan, Bengaluru will also witness moderate rain with cloudy sky till August 26, according to IMD predictions.

Whereas the South Bengal will receive heavy to very heavy rain from Monday due to the possible formation of a low pressure area in north Bay of Bengal.

The weather department, in its forecast, said the districts of South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura are likely to receive heavy rainfall, the intensity of which will increase from Tuesday. It also predicted widespread rainfall in Gujarat till Monday, with heavy to very heavy rain in some districts.

Gujarat has already received over 90 per cent of the average annual rainfall.

