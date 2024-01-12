Tiger found dead in Kodagu coffee estate

A tiger was found dead in a coffee tate in Ponnampet taluk on the border of the Nagarhole tiger reserve in Kodagu district on Thursday, forest officials said. The 13-year-old tiger was found dead in a coffee tate in Ponnampet taluk on the border of the Nagarhole tiger reserve in Kodagu district . (HT Archives)

The tiger, around 13 years old, bore injuries that suggest a fatal altercation with another tiger.

Forest officials suspect that the tiger succumbed to wounds sustained during a recent infighting, spotlighting the challenges faced by the ageing big cats. Over the past four to five days, the tiger had been causing havoc by preying on cattle, prompting a two-day operation to capture the elusive big cat, officials said.

“This tiger, about 12-13 years old, was in a conflict situation. It used to regularly attack cows in and around coffee estates,” said Virajpet deputy conservator of forests Sharana Basappa, underlining the threat posed by the predator.

“Recognising the danger it posed, a comprehensive effort was initiated to track, capture, and assess the health of the tiger. In an attempt to resolve the conflict and address potential injuries, forest department staff, accompanied by elephants and veterinary professionals, embarked on a mission to capture the tiger, the DCF said.

“Since it was limping, we wanted to examine it and treat it if necessary. We decided to take it to the rescue centre,” he said.

“The tiger might have died of starvation as it is old and unable to hunt. But we found injury marks on its body, so infighting is suspected,” Basappa said.

Tiger reserve’s additional principal chief conservator of forests N Lingaraju inspected the spot. The autopsy was conducted by tiger reserve doctor B Ramesh, and NGO representatives Bose Madappa and Dr Thimmaiah were present. “The post-mortem was conducted in accordance with the National Tiger Conservation Authority protocol,” Lingaraju said.

Basappa said the tiger might have died on Wednesday afternoon on and the spot was three km from Nagarhole reserve.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the tiger exhibited signs of a fierce struggle with another big cat. Wounds were evident. The tiger with an advanced age suffered extensive damage to its teeth. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the completion of the post-mortem examination,” the DCF said.