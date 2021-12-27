‘Time to ensure our products are world class’: Modi on last ‘Mann ki Baat’ of 2020

india

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 12:15 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged India’s manufacturers and industry leaders to amplify the call for ‘vocal for local’ by making more and more indigenous products. He also said that the manufacturers should ensure that the country’s products are world class.

Addressing the final ‘Mann Ki Baat’ session of the year 2020, PM Modi said, “ I call upon our manufacturers and industry leaders that when people have taken determined step forward & when the mantra of ‘Vocal for Local’ is resonating in every house, it is time to ensure that our products are world-class.”

At the beginning of his address, the Prime Minister said that the country developed new capabilities during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic that helped it turn ‘Aatmanirbhar’.

“Due to Corona, the supply chains got disrupted the world over but we learnt new lessons from each crisis. The nation also developed new capabilities. We can call this capability ‘Aatmanirbharata’ or self-reliance.” PM Modi said.

Talking about the country’s approach towards preserving wildlife, Modi pointed out that there had been a rise in population of lions, tigers as well as a significant surge in forest cover. He further attributed this achievement to not only the government efforts, but also to those who contributed towards forest and wildlife conservation.

“India has seen a rise in population of lions, tigers as well as a significant increase in forest cover. Main reason is that not only govt but several other people, civil societies & other organisations are contributing towards forest & wildlife conservation,” he said.

During the radio address, PM Modi remembered the supreme sacrifice of the family of Sri Guru Gobind Singh and said that their martyrdom gave a new lesson to the entire country and humanity. “This martyrdom did a great work of protecting our civilization. We are indebted to this martyrdom,” he said.

Strongly highlighting the need for cleanliness and the government’s Swachh Bharat Mission, the Prime Minister said that a resolution should be taken to not litter and rid the nation of single-use plastic.

“We should take a vow that we will not litter, this is the first resolve of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. I want to remind you of one more thing which couldn’t be discussed that much because of Corona. We have to definitely rid the nation of single-use plastic,”

On Friday, PM Modi had asked for suggestions for his final address of 2020 and asked people to reach out to him on the MyGov website, NaMo mobile application or record their messages over the phone.

In the previous session of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister spoke about the importance of culture and stressed on the need to have a strong vibrant and active alumni network which was needed not only in colleges and universities but also in schools in villages.