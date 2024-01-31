 Timeline of Gyanvapi case: What happened and when | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Timeline of Gyanvapi case: What happened and when

Timeline of Gyanvapi case: What happened and when

ByHT News Desk
Jan 31, 2024 09:00 PM IST

Here is a timeline of the Gyanvapi case with details about what happened and when

Varanasi district court on Wednesday allowed people to perform pooja in the cellar on the southern side, also known as the ‘Vyasji Ka Tehkhana’, in the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The court has directed the district administration to make arrangements for pooja to be performed by the Hindu side and a priest nominated by Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust.

Varanasi district court on Wednesday allowed to perform pooja in the cellar on the southern side, also known as the ‘Vyasji Ka Tehkhana’, in the Gyanvapi mosque complex. (PTI)
Meanwhile, the Muslim side, represented by the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, has said they would challenge the order in the higher court.

Here is a timeline of the Gyanvapi case with details about what happened and when

January 29, 2024: Four Hindu women moved the Supreme Court seeking the excavation and scientific survey of a sealed section of the Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi. The development came four days after an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report concluded that a large Hindu temple existed before the construction of the mosque.

January 25, 2024: Hindu and Muslim sides got a copy of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report containing its findings of the court-ordered scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

December 18, 2023: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) submitted its report on the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises in the Varanasi district court.

December 11, 2023: Varanasi district court granted one more week time to the ASI to submit its findings of the court-ordered scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises. Earlier, extensions were granted on September 6, October 5, November 2, November 17 and November 30.

August 4, 2023: Survey by the ASI resumed amid massive security arrangements after the Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court allowed it, dismissing pleas filed jointly by the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee for Gyanvapi mosque and the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board.

July 21, 2023: Varanasi district court ordered scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex to find out whether the mosque was “constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple”.

May 16, 2022: A commission appointed by a local court completed a videographic survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque. During the survey, a structure, which the Hindu side claimed to be a “shivling”, and the Muslim side claimed to be a “fountain”, was found inside the mosque premises.

2021: A case was filed by five Hindu women seeking court's permission to conduct daily prayers at “a shrine behind the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque complex” and protection of the idols.

