Times like this bring friends closer; shall win together, says PM Modi to Trump

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 02:04 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will do everything possible to help humanity’s fight against COVID-19, responding to US President Donald Trump thanking him for allowing the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).

HCQ is deemed as a possible cure for the deadly coronavirus. “We shall win this together,” Modi said, responding to a tweet by President Trump.

“Fully agree with you President @realDonaldTrump. Times like these bring friends closer,” he said, adding that the India-US partnership is “stronger than ever”.

“India shall do everything possible to help humanity’s fight against COVID-19,” the prime minster said.

Earlier, in a tweet, President Trump had thanked India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ, saying it would not be forgotten.

“Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight,” he had said.

India, the largest producer of hydroxychloroquine, agreed to lift the ban on the export of the medicine to the US after Trump spoke to Modi on phone last week.

President Trump and Prime Minister Modi spoke over the phone last week. During the call, Trump had requested Modi to lift the hold on the American order of hydroxychloroquine, of which India is a major producer.

Trump described Modi as “terrific” for allowing the export of hydroxychloroquine to the US, saying India’s help in the extraordinary times “will not be forgotten”.

(With inputs from Agencies)