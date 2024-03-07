Tipra Motha Party lawmakers sworn in as ministers in Tripura

Tipra Motha Party lawmakers Animesh Debbarma and Brishaketu Debbarma were on Thursday sworn in as ministers in Tripura a day after the party joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura government. TIPRA Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma was among those who attended the ceremony. (X)

Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu administered the two the oath. TIPRA Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma was among those who attended the ceremony.

“There are always responsibilities. An Opposition leader has a kind of responsibility while a minister has different responsibility. I shall do my duty,” said Animesh Debbarma.

Animesh Debbarna, a computer science engineer, worked in multinational corporations before returning to Tripura. He floated the National Conference of Tripura (NCT). He was re-elected to the assembly on a TIPRA Motha Party ticket in 2023.

Brishaketu Debbarna said the Greater Tipraland remains on their party’s agenda. “...people may ask when will it happen. See, Ram Temple was built after 500 years of struggle. Our movement was started since three years. ...we can obviously continue our movement.”