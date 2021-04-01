IND USA
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will build a temple and allied infrastructure including pilgrims amenities complex, Veda Patasala, spiritual/meditation centre in Jammu. (PTI File Photo)
india news

Tirupathi temple board to get land in Jammu for temple, spiritual growth centre

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 05:06 PM IST

The Administrative Council (AC), which met under the chairmanship of Jammu and Kashmir’s lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal to allot 496 Kanal 17 Marla of land to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for building a temple and allied infrastructure including pilgrims amenities complex, Veda Patasala (Vedas School), spiritual/meditation centre, office, residential quarters and parking.

The land will be given on lease for a period of 40 years. Medical and educational facilities are also proposed to be built on the campus in future.

TTD, a board established by the government under the TTD Act, 1932 is a charitable organisation with activities in the spiritual, cultural, social, and educational sphere. It hopes to tap the religious tourism potential in Jammu, the City of Temples, besides enhancing economic activities in the region. Once developed, the TTD infrastructure will be another religious centre of attraction in the region apart from the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and Amarnathji Shrine.

jammu and kashmir news tirupati temple vaishno devi + 1 more
