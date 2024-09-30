Amaravati, With the Supreme Court raising a number of questions to the party-led government in Andhra Pradesh over the Tirupati laddu controversy, the ruling TDP on Monday said it stands by what was said on the issue and that it was also ready for a 'central' probe although a state police' SIT was probing the matter. Tirupati laddu row: TDP welcomes SC remarks on independent probe, YSRCP slams 'heinous' publicity

Opposition YSRCP used the SC's remarks to attack its rival, saying the 'heinous' publicity made over the laddu prasadam issue has hurt the entire world.

TDP leaders insisted that adulterated ghee was used in making the famous Tirupati laddus, as alleged by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu recently.

TDP Spokesperson Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy said "we stand by whatever we have placed before the public."

"There is no going back..100 percent it was used, we have enough evidence to prove. We have placed everything before the public domain. So, the same will be placed before the Court also," he told PTI.

Asked about the possibility of a central agency's probe in the matter, he said "we don't have any problem."

"We have constituted a Special Investigation Team. The SIT is doing its job. If the Supreme Court says that Central Government agencies also should involve in this, we are more than happy. We don't have any issue at all," he said.

"Ultimately, people behind this should be punished. We don't have any issue with that. We welcome if the Supreme Court decides that Central Government agencies also should investigate. As government of Andhra Pradesh we welcome it," he added.

Observing that Gods should be kept away from politics, the Supreme Court on Monday questioned CM Naidu's public statement that animal fat was allegedly used in making Tirupati laddus under the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime. The apex court said the laboratory test report was "not clear at all" and it prima facie indicated that 'rejected ghee' was subjected to test. "It is very clear from the report that this is not the ghee which has been used. Unless you are sure, how did you go to public with that," a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said. The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it in deciding whether the investigation by the state-appointed SIT should continue or the probe should be conducted by an independent agency.

The opposition YSRCP targeted the government over the matter.

"The heinous publicity made over the laddu prasadam issue has intensely hurt the entire world. A fearsome atmosphere was created and the Hindu community was subjected to violence," party leader B Karunakar Reddy said.

Reddy is a two-time chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams , the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, a super-rich Hindu shrine in southern Andhra Pradesh.

According to Reddy, the TDP-led state government resorted to massive injustice by dragging God into politics, despite impassioned appeals to not to do so.

TDP spokesperson Jyoshna Tirunagari said the matter is sub-judice and that the courts will do their work.

"And it is a fact that the ghee that was used was adulterated," she added.

