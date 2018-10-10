Titli intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, PMO reviewing situation

Cyclone Titli, which was expected to hit Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts on October 11, is now likely to intensify into a “severe cyclonic storm”, the earth sciences ministry said on Tuesday after a review meeting called by Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan.

The minister directed all senior officials to keep a track on the developing situation, which was also “currently being monitored at the highest level”, said a ministry statement.

The severe cyclonic storm is expected to cross the east coast between Kalingapatnam in north Andhra Pradesh and Gopalpur in south Odisha on October 11 morning, and fishermen in both areas are advised to stay away from the sea on October 10, 11 and 12, it added.

Heavy to very heavy rain at some places is expected in Odisha, said the India Meteorological Department, which has also warned of heavy to very heavy rain over Gangetic areas of West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Gale wind (strong winds) speed reaching 110-120 kmph and gusting at 135 kmph are very likely over west central Arabian Sea. Squally winds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely to start off the north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts from Tuesday night.

The wind speed is very likely to increase gradually, becoming 100-110 kmph gusting to 125 kmph from October 10 evening along and off the coasts of south Odisha and adjoining districts of north Andhra Pradesh.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 00:22 IST