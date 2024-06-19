TMC alleges Centre barred Australian diplomat from meeting Bengal ministers

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged on Wednesday that the Australian deputy high commissioner was barred by the central government from meeting three West Bengal ministers, while people familiar with the matter said the diplomat’s meetings on a proposed visit to the state were clear on the principle of reciprocity. Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose. (File)

TMC members of Parliament (MPs) Sagarika Ghose and Saket Gokhale told a news conference that the Union government’s action was “completely autocratic” and an attempt to “spite” West Bengal following the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s poor performance in the state in the general election.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The two MPs contended that the Centre was hindering the West Bengal government’s efforts to attract foreign investment and Gokhale described the development as “fiscal terrorism”. They said the Trinamool Congress would raise this matter in Parliament after discussions with its partners in the INDIA opposition alliance.

The Australian side reportedly sought clearance from the external affairs ministry for deputy high commissioner Nicholas McCaffrey to meet four Trinamool Congress MPs, including Derek O’Brien and Jawhar Sircar, and three West Bengal ministers, including Babul Supriyo, for a proposed visit to the state during June 18-21.

The external affairs ministry cleared the meetings with the MPs but didn’t recommend the proposed meetings with the state ministers.

“A no objection was conveyed to the Australian deputy high commissioner based on the principle of reciprocity for meeting officials of the West Bengal government at an appropriate level,” a person familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity.

A second person said a minister of a state government is higher in protocol than a deputy chief of a foreign mission. “An Indian deputy chief of mission wouldn’t be allowed to meet a state minister,” the second person said.

There was no word on the development from the Australian high commission.

Ghose told reporters: “The central government is resorting to a conspiracy to deny permission to the Australian deputy high commissioner, who was going to West Bengal, to meet state ministers. All the states were involved during [last year’s] G20 Summit. Now, the federal structure of the state is being destroyed. Representatives of states who want to go abroad are being stopped and the way they are doing this in such a dirty, uncivilised manner is very shameful.”

Gokhale said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had been denied permission by the Centre to travel abroad on more than one occasion.