TMC could skip June 1 INDIA bloc meeting; Mamata questions Modi on poll campaign

The meeting of opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders scheduled for June 1 is yet to be officially confirmed as doubts remain over the attendance of all the allies. According to people aware of the matter, the scheduled meeting might also go online to ensure the attendance of its allies. TMCis the second-largest constituent of the INDIA bloc alliance. (Representative file photo)

A top-ranking Congress leader told HT on Tuesday that a significant section within the alliance now wants the date to be changed after Trinamool Congress (TMC), the second-largest party of the bloc announced it won’t be able to come.

TMC cites polls, cyclone to avoid June meeting of INDIA bloc

TMC, the second-largest constituent of the INDIA bloc, is set to skip an upcoming meeting of the alliance in Delhi on June 1 due to the final phase of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal and relief work in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, people aware of the matter said.

According to two senior leaders of the INDIA bloc alliance, which includes 26 parties, the meeting has been called to form a strategy on the exit polls, which will be out after the last round of polling on Saturday.

Mamata questions why Modi should be called PM in campaign

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday objected to Narendra Modi being dubbed as a prime minister and not a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader during the party’s campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Modiji has every right to campaign. He has every right to come here and participate in election programmes. But I am surprised to see him being referred to as the PM in his party’s campaign advertisements,” Banerjee was quoted as saying by PTI during a campaign in the Kolkata Uttar constituency.

“Can he do this? I am being referred to as TMC chairperson by my campaign managers and by my party here even though it is not assembly polls. Still, I am adhering to the model code of conduct,” the

TMC chief added, a day before Modi’s scheduled roadshow in the state capital.

Allegations against me are false: Prajwal Revanna

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, accused in several cases of sexual harassment, rape and assault, resurfaced on Monday, albeit virtually in a pre-recorded video message, and claimed he will appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the charges against him on May 31.

Revanna clarified that his trip abroad was pre-arranged and that he was unaware of the allegations until after his departure.

“After being abroad for three or four days, I learned about the case. The election was held on April 26, and no case was registered then. Even the SIT was not formed at that time. I received information about the SIT notice later. However, all the allegations against me are false,” Revanna said in the video.

HD Revanna’s wife files pre-arrest bail petition

Bhavani Revanna, mother of Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, on Monday filed an anticipatory bail application in the Karnataka high court after receiving multiple notices from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the kidnapping case in which her husband is one of the accused.

The SIT, which is probing Prajwal’s case, is also investigating the kidnapping of a woman in KR Pete in Mysuru district allegedly by MLA HD Revanna. The SIT served notice on May 2 to Bhavani to appear for investigation; however, she did not appear for investigation. The SIT served her second notice, but Bhavani did not respond.