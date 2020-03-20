TMC MP Derek O’ Brien self-isolates after coming incontact with BJP MP Dushyant Singh

india

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien joined the list of parliamentarians who had to isolate themselves after coming in contact with BJP MP Dushyant Singh, who went into self-isolation along with his mother and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhra Raje, after coming in contact with singer Kanika Kapoor who tested positive for covid-19 on Friday.

Derek O Brien released a video on his twitter handle to announce that he was self-isolating after having spend a couple of hours sitting next to Dushyant Singh in the Parliament.

“Am on self-isolation and following all protocol, as I was sitting right next to MP Dushyant for two hours at a #Parliament meeting on March 18,” Derek’s tweet said.

Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal is another MP who announced going into self-quarantine.

Dushyant Singh was one among the many MPs who attended a breakfast meeting hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind on March 18 and a Parliamentary panel meeting on transport, tourism and culture attended by around 20 MPs on Wednesday, said PTI.

Dushyant also attended the BJP parliamentary party meeting on March 17, the agency added.

Derek O Brien lashed out at the Centre for not suspending the Parliament despite repeated requests by several opposition parties.

“This Govt is putting us all at risk. The PM says self isolate yourself but the Parliament is on. I was sitting next to Dushyant the other day for 2.5 hours. There are two more MPs who are in self isolation. The session should be deferred,” O’Brien tweeted

Kapoor is the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for coronavirus and it is reported that she was admitted in a Lucknow hospital after she showed signs of flu after her arrival from London.

Another TMC leader Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, too, has announced self-isolation.

Anupriya Patel, who was also at the parliament event attended by Dushyant Singh too announced her self-isolation.

“I was present at an event yesterday and Dushyant Singh was also present at the event. As a precaution, I am going for self-isolation. I will follow the necessary guidelines by the government,” tweeted Anupriya Patel.

MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan had self-quarantined earlier after he visited a Kerala hospital with a coronavirus case.