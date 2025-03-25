TMC MP takes ‘dalal’ jibe at Shivraj Chouhan; BJP demands apology

A fresh row erupted between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday when TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee accused union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of acting as a "dalal (broker) for the rich" All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MP Kalyan Banerjee speaks to the media at Parliament during the Budget session, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(Shrikant Singh/ANI)

Banerjee made the remarks outside the parliament while targeting the Union government over pending central funds for West Bengal.

"Shivraj Chouhan is a 'dalal' (broker) for the rich... He doesn't work for the poor, and that's why he was removed from the post of Madhya Pradesh chief minister," PTI quoted Banerjee as saying. The remarks prompted a stern response from the BJP, which demanded an apology from the MP.

The West Bengal MP alleged that central funds for the TMC-ruled state under schemes such as MGNREGA and PMAYG had been pending for the past three years. He accused the Centre of discriminating against the state as the BJP had failed to form a government there.

"Shivraj Chouhan and PM Narendra Modi are against Bengal. They want to form a government there and are failing. They will never come to power there. BJP leaders say don't give funds to Bengal," he claimed.

DMK joins TMC in protest against alleged delay in payments, BJP demands apology

DMK joined the TMC in protesting against the alleged delay in payment to some states for the rural employment scheme MGNREGA during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha. The protests prompted Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the proceedings till 12 noon

The BJP immediately hit back at Kalyan Banerjee’s remarks, with minister of state for agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary demanding an apology from the West Bengal MP for using "derogatory" language against Chouhan.

Chaudhary dismissed the allegations of delay in payments and said Banerjee should apologise for using unparliamentary language.

"This is not a good thing; such language by a senior MP does not suit him. PM Modi is working on the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. There is no discrimination against any state, and everyone is getting their share," Chaudhary told PTI.

"Unfortunately, the West Bengal government changes the names of central schemes and indulges in corruption. Using such language against a minister is not right. Banerjee should apologise," he said.

In the Lok Sabha, the government asserted that it has never discriminated against any state in the release of MGNREGA funds.

"Be it Tamil Nadu or West Bengal, the Modi government has never discriminated against any state. The pending MGNREGA dues, including material costs, will be released soon," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

According to the union agriculture minister, only ₹111 crore was allocated for person-days in West Bengal under the previous UPA government from 2006-07 to 2013-14. He said that the figure stands at ₹54,515 crore under the NDA.