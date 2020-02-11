e-paper
Home / India News / TMC’s Mahua Moitra, Cong’s Manish Tewari in JPC for Personal Data Protection Bill

TMC’s Mahua Moitra, Cong’s Manish Tewari in JPC for Personal Data Protection Bill

The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 outlines framework for handling of personal data including its processing by public and private entities.

india Updated: Feb 11, 2020 17:45 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Mahua Moitra, Member of Parliament (TMC), and Manish Tewari, Member of Parliament (Congress) during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit at Taj Palace, in New Delhi.
Mahua Moitra, Member of Parliament (TMC), and Manish Tewari, Member of Parliament (Congress) during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit at Taj Palace, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

Two members of Lok Sabha were on Tuesday included in the Joint Committee of two Houses on Personal Data Protection Bill.

The government’s proposal to include Mahua Moitra of the TMC and Manish Tewari of the Congress in the joint committee was approved by voice vote in the lower house.

Moitra and Tewari will replace Saugata Roy (TMC) and Jothi Mani (Congress) in the Committee, which has members from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

“That this House do appoint Mahua Moitra and Manish Tewari to serve as members of the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 in the vacancies caused by the resignation of Saugata Roy and S Jothi Mani from the Joint Committee,” the resolution read.

The panel, set up in the Winter session, is likely to submit its report in the last week of the Budget session.

The session ends on April 3.

