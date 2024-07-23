Kolkata, The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday criticised Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for not including the Ghatal Master Plan, aimed at managing floods in low-lying areas of Paschim and Purba Medinipur districts, in her Budget speech. TMC slams absence of budgetary allocations for flood control in Bengal

The speech also overlooked long-standing Ganga erosion issues in districts such as Malda and Murshidabad, which have consistently gained national attention.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently announced that the state government would proceed with implementing the master plan using its own resources, citing the Centre's lack of response to the demand.

Ghatal MP and Bengal film star Deepak Adhikari aka Dev described the non-allocation of funds for the Ghatal Master Plan in the Union Budget as "nothing but a vindictive political attitude" of the Narendra Modi government.

Talking to PTI over the phone, Dev said, "It is sad . I think the reason behind this could be that the BJP won fewer seats in the state this time and also because Bengal is ruled by the Trinamool Congress."

The Ghatal MP, representing the constituency since 2014, had previously said implementing the master plan, which entails thorough dredging of the local Kangsabati and Silabati rivers which overflow during the monsoons, construction of river embankments and setting up lock gates, was a "mission" he aims to fulfill during his current tenure.

"I am not saying this because I am a TMC MP, but because I understand the problem of the people of Ghatal and know how they are badly affected by floods every year. Narendra Modi must realise that he is not the PM of BJP-ruled states only, but also of the other states, including Bengal," Dev said.

"Ghatal has been suffering for the last several decades because of recurrent floods. The Modi government never paid attention to the needs of the people there. For the last 11 years, they have been waiting for the Centre to respond, but sorry to say there has been no positive action. The PM and the Finance Minister must realise which states require more attention and plan the budget accordingly," he added.

In her Budget speech, Sitharaman unveiled a comprehensive plan to address recurring flood crises in several states, with significant allocations for Bihar, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim.

Bihar, frequently impacted by floods, will receive substantial financial support through programmes such as the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme.

Assam, grappling with annual floods from the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, will receive assistance for flood management and related initiatives, Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

She added that Himachal Pradesh, which faced severe losses due to floods last year, will receive support for reconstruction and rehabilitation through multilateral development assistance.

Uttarakhand, affected by cloud bursts and landslides, will also benefit from government assistance aimed at recovery efforts.

Sikkim, which was hit by devastating flash floods and landslides in October last year, will also get financial assistance from the Centre to rebuild the state.

Despite these allocations, there was minimal mention of Bengal in the Finance Minister's budget, except in the context of the Purvodaya programme, which aims to foster the comprehensive development of the eastern region, encompassing Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

"This reflects the BJP's consistent anti-Bengal stance and vindictive politics. They withhold support even for natural disaster relief in non-BJP ruled states like Bengal because they cannot gain politically," TMC spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Santanu Sen told PTI.

Slamming the Union Budget as "directionless" and "anti-poor", Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the logic behind opening up government coffers for Sikkim but making no mention of funds for the Darjeeling hills.

"I am happy that Sikkim was provided financial assistance but the hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong also face similar crises. The BJP remembers Darjeeling only when an election comes knocking. At other times, it falls on their blind spot," she alleged.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.