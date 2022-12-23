‘TMC worker took money to register new case against Anubrata Mondal’

Days after a TMC worker accused party leader Anubrata Mondal of trying to kill him, a man claiming to be his relative has alleged that the complainant took money from the party and approached police to prevent the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from taking the accused out of West Bengal in another case.

Anubrata is in judicial custody following his arrest in August in a multi-crore cattle smuggling case. On Monday, a Delhi court issued a warrant to produce him on a plea by ED in a money laundering case related to the cattle smuggling case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation

“The complainant, Shibthakur Mondal, took money from the TMC and filed the complaint in order to prevent ED from taking Anubrata to Delhi,” Dipak Mondal, who claimed to be Shibthakur’s uncle, told reporters on Wednesday.

Shibthakur denied the charges. “He lives in my neighbourhood. We have no blood relation. He owes me ₹3.5 lakh. He is making these allegations at the advice of the BJP,” he said.

While opposition parties too alleged the latest complaint against Anubrata was an attempt to stop ED from taking Anubrata out of Bengal, the TMC refused to comment on the matter. htc