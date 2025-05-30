TMC’s Anubrata Mondal booked over abusive call to cop, family in viral clip

Kolkata: The Birbhum district police on Friday registered an FIR against Trinamool Congress (TMC) veteran Anubrata Mondal after an audio clip surfaced on social media in which he is allegedly heard abusing a police inspector, his wife, and mother during a telephonic conversation. The Birbhum district police on Thursday registered an FIR against Trinamool Congress (TMC) veteran Anubrata Mondal (ANI)

“Liton Haldar, the inspector-in-charge of Bolpur police station, filed a complaint that he was verbally abused by a local TMC leader two days ago. We have filed an FIR. We will take strong legal action. We will take whatever action that can be taken under provisions of law,” Amandeep, superintendent of police, Birbhum, told media on Thursday.

Mondal apologised in less than an hour. “I always help the police. I take a lot of medicines and go to bed early. A party worker woke me up that day saying some of our workers were assaulted but the police took no action. I lost my cool,” Mondal told the media, however, the audio clip had no mention of the alleged incident Mondal referred to.

The TMC, which earlier this month conducted a reshuffle in its district units—removing, among others, Anubrata Mondal, the longest-serving president of the Birbhum district unit and one of the senior lieutenants of party chairperson Mamata Banerjee—pulled up Mondal on Friday.

In the clip — allegedly circulated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has demanded action — Mondal can be heard identifying himself and using abusive language. He also threatened to physically assault the officer. In the same audio clip, Mondal is purportedly heard telling a top state police officer, apparently over another call, to transfer Haldar.

“Our party is keeping a watch on Anubrata Mondal and will do the needful,” minister of state for finance Chandrima Bhattacharya said.

Mondal, a prime accused in the cattle smuggling case, was released on bail in September last year, after around two years of judicial custody in Delhi’s Tihar jail. His daughter was arrested too and lodged at Tihar.

Also Read: Supreme Court grants bail to TMC’s Anubrata Mondal in CBI’s cattle smuggling case

The TMC clarified its stand on X directing Mondal to apologise to the officer in four hours. “The party unequivocally disassociates and does not endorse the comments made by Anubrata Mondal against a police officer. We strongly condemn his use of derogatory and unacceptable abusive language. The party hereby instructs him to tender an unconditional apology within the next four hours, failing which show cause proceedings will be initiated,” the post read.

“Security provided to Mondal has been cut down by half under instructions from senior officers,” a district police officer, requesting anonymity, said.

Also Read: TMC removes some veteran district unit chiefs including Anubrata Mondal

Before issuing an apology, Mondal accused Haldar of being a corrupt officer. Haldar is yet to respond to the allegation.

The central bureau of investigation (CBI) and enforcement directorate (ED) are probing more than 70 properties, land deals and businesses, including two rice mills linked to Mondal and his daughter, according to statements the agencies made before several courts in Bengal and Delhi since 2022.