TN government slams governor’s remarks on Siddha varsity bill

Chief minister MK Stalin on Thursday tabled a resolution in the assembly to not consider governor RN Ravi’s comments on a Bill to create a Siddha medical university that was sent to him first as per protocol before being introduced in the assembly and accused him of refusing to perform his constitutional duties. Chief minister Stalin said the governor does not have the authority to express his views on a Bill before it is passed by the Assembly. (X/@mkstalin)

The governor had returned the Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University Bill, 2025 recently suggesting that the government inform the House about his views on the matter.

This comes months after the DMK-ruled state won a legal battle in the Supreme Court over the powers of the governor to stall state business (the court had effectively ruled that there were none) in April.

Stalin said that since the Bill falls under the category of a Finance Bill, the recommendation of the governor should be obtained under Article 207(3) of the Constitution before the Bill is introduced in the House. After obtaining views of the public, considering representations received from stakeholders, the draft Bill was prepared by the health and family welfare department and was examined by the law department.

The minister for health and family welfare M Subramanian had reviewed it in several stages. “And we sent a printed copy of the Bill to the Governor,” Stalin said. “However, the Governor, contrary to the usual procedure followed in accordance with the Constitution, has expressed his views on certain sections of the Bill and has stated in his message that those views should be brought to the attention of the members of the assembly when the Bill is introduced in the House.”

This is contrary to the Constitution and our Legislative Assembly rules, Stalin said. Only elected MLAs have the powers to propose amendments to accept it or withdraw if explanations are acceptable to them, or demand a vote if they are not satisfied, he added.

“The governor does not have the authority to express his views on a Bill before it is passed by the Assembly,” Stalin said. “Therefore, this Assembly cannot accept the views received from the Governor on the Siddha Bill.”

Following Stalin’s speech, health minister Subramanian introduced the Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University Bill, 2025 to be established in Chennai. The Tamil Nadu chief minister will be the chancellor of the University, while the health minister will be the pro-chancellor according to the Bill.

The appointment of vice-chancellors will be made by the chancellor who will select from a panel of three names recommended by a committee. This, in effect, replaces the role and the power of the governor who is the de-facto chancellor of state universities and he selected the VCs.

Following the Supreme Court ruling that criticised Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi for stalling the passage of state laws by sitting on bills sent to him, and deciding to refer them to the President after they were resent to him –– it also gave a timeline for the governor as well as the President to deal with such bills passed by states sent or referred to them –– the Tamil Nadu government notified 10 pending bills as laws. These laws included amendments to universities that empowered the state government to appoint the vice-chancellor, removing the governor from the role of chancellor.

Stalin said that no legislative member who believes in state autonomy would record the views of the government on the Bill in the House proceedings. “The power to make laws is vested solely in this House. Therefore, I do not wish to record the comments received from the Governor here,” Stalin said.

“Further, the governor, who should have used the word ‘consideration’, has unconstitutionally mentioned ‘Appropriate Consideration’. What does the word ‘appropriate’ mean? The tone of it implies that the Assembly should examine the Bill in a suitable manner,” Stalin added.

“It is unacceptable that the governor’s observation on the Bill implies as if this Assembly might otherwise examine Bills in an unsuitable manner. This is disrespectful to the dignity of this House.”