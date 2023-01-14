TN govt-DMK tussle: House records ‘agony’ as guv skips parts of speech

Chennai

Even as Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, in the middle of a raging battle with the DMK led state government, was in Delhi on Friday to meet senior government officials, the state assembly officially “recorded its agony” over his omission of portions of the Governor’s address to the house on January 9.

Ravi has provoked the DMK and its allies over the past few weeks, criticising Dravidian parties, suggesting the use of the word “Thamizhagam” for the state instead of Tamil Nadu, then omitting parts of the speech that were sent to him by the Tamil Nadu government. In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, delivered by a high powered DMK delegation led by law minister S Regupathy, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the Governor was engaged in an ideological battle with the government, acting in violation of the Constitution, and demanded that he should be asked to abide by Cabinet decisions.

Governor Ravi’s office confirmed that he was in the national capital for meetings with top representatives of the government, but declined to give details.

Stalin spoke on the floor of the Tamil Nadu assembly on Friday , and said that he did not want to “repeat the events of that day and politicize” the issue. “I do not want to repeat the version of events that happened that day. But at the same time I am very aware of the reason I have been elected to power…I have been elected to preserve the pride of Tamilian people.”

Soon after Ravi’s speech, Stalin put forth a resolution in the assembly that only the printed version of the speech go on record, following which the Governor left in a hurry, even before the national anthem could be played. But Ravi’s invitation for the coming Pongal celebration stoked further controversy with its use of the term Tamizhagam, and the national symbol instead of the state one.

Stalin said that in the last year he had travelled over 9000 kilometres across Tamil Nadu, and ensured benefits reached 10.3 million beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister also clarified that his government was not against “religion” but against communalism. “The opposition is only to those who use the people’s religious faith for their selfish purpose. The opposition is not towards those who believe in God,” he said.

Stalin said that the “Dravidian model of governance” embodies the principles of equality, women’s rights, religious harmony and diversity. He said that the DMK was a movement that was founded on the idea of social justice, self-respect and language. The Dravidian model would lead to “excellence and prosperity and the rise of Tamil Nadu. “We want industrial development, social change, educational development for everyone. We have planned that development should not only be economic development but also social development,” Stalin said. Dravidian model was one of the terms controversially omitted by Ravi.

The official list of business on the reply to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address read, “That an address be presented to the Governor in the following terms: This House records its agony for the act of Hon. Governor by omitting and including some portions in the Governor’s Address which was sent by the Tamil Nadu Government approved by the Hon Governor and circulated in the Assembly; That the members of the Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly are grateful to the Hon Governor for the Address, recorded in the House on 9 January 2023.” This paragraph was moved by N Eramakrishnan, and read aloud by speaker M Appavu.

In his letter to the President on Thursday, Stalin accused Ravi of speaking against Tamil culture, literature and social systems in public fora, adding that Article 163(1) of the Constitution says that the Governor must abide by the recommendations of the council for ministers. Reiterating a stance the state government has taken since January 9, the letter said that a draft of the text of the address was sent to the governor of Tamil Nadu in advance and his approval was received on January 7. “However, on that day in the assembly, the governor addressed his speech without reading many parts of the already approved draft speech, adding many new ideas not mentioned in the speech.”

Among the words the letter accused Ravi of omitting were “development for all”, “equality”, “women’s rights”, “religious harmony” and the mention of leaders including MK Karunanidhi, Periyar and Dr BR Ambedkar. “The post of Governor in a state is a high one and we hold it in high regard. At the same time, the governor should be above political opinions and differences. However the honourable governor is indulging in ideological political conflict with the government of Tamil Nadu. This is totally against the constitution,” the letter said.

The BJP which has remained an insignificant player in Tamil Nadu politics is working on building its presence in the state, although analysts say that this could be happening at te cost of its ally the AIADMK, the other major Dravidian party.

On Friday morning members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), including its founder and Lok Sabha MP Thol Thirumavalavan protested against Ravi . The Tamil Nadu Police detained scores of workers including the Thirumavalavan as well as Villupuram MP Ravikumar when they tried to picket Raj Bhavan. The VCK is a an ally of the DMK in the Tamil Nadu assembly.