TN hooch tragedy: MK Stalin tables bill to strengthen prohibition act, proposes tough penalties

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Saturday tabled an amendment bill in the state assembly to further strengthen the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937, which aims to ensure stringent punishment for manufacturing and selling illicit liquor, news agency ANI reported. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin speaks during the Budget Session of the State Assembly, in Chennai on Monday. (File photo) (ANI)

The bill provides for various punishments for offences like import, export, transport, possession, manufacture, bottling and consumption of illicit liquor.

The Tamil Nadu Prohibition (Amendment) Act, 2024 shall come into force on such date as notified by the government. It substantially enhances the term of imprisonment and quantum of fine for various offences under sections 4,5,6,7 and 11 of the act.

Accordingly, a maximum punishment of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a penalty of up to ₹5 lakhs has been proposed in the amendment.

In case of death due to consumption of illicit liquor, then the punishment for bootleggers will be rigorous imprisonment for life with a fine not less than ₹10 lakh, the act said.

The development comes after 65 people died and over 200 affected by consuming toxic methanol-laced illicit liquor since June 18 in Kallakurichi district of northern Tamil Nadu. Six women are among the deceased and 20 persons are still under treatment across hospitals in Kallakurichi, Salem and Puducherry.

Introducing the bill, Stalin said the government is not hiding anything and people in connection with the tragedy have been arrested. “This government is determined to eliminate illicit liquor. After the Kallakurichi incident, I had a meeting with collectors and police officials. I had said in that meeting that if any life is lost in the future, the Police Inspector and the district superintendent of police will be responsible," Stalin added.

Stalin said his government is taking all steps to reduce illicit liquor in the state. He also appealed "to keep politics aside and work unitedly to eradicate drugs in Tamil Nadu."

The hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi had become a big political setback to the ruling DMK, ahead of assembly by-poll in the Vikravandi constituency in the neighbouring Villupuram district.

The principal opposition party AIADMK and the Bharatiya Janata Party led separate delegations to the Governor RN Ravi's office demanding a CBI enquiry into the tragedy.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami led a one-day symbolic hunger strike on Thursday demanding the same. The former chief minister accused the TN government of being involved in ‘diversionary politics’ by being indifferent in its actions over the hooch deaths, reported PTI.

The case is currently under investigation by the CB-CID under the state police. On Friday, the CB-CID filed a petition in a local Kallakurichi court seeking custodial interrogation of 11 of the total accused persons arrested so far.

