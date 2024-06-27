TN hooch tragedy: AIADMK begins hunger strike, demands CBI probe, MK Stalin's resignation

AIADMK MLAs and party workers, led by the Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, commenced their hunger strike on Thursday, demanding a CBI probe into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. The AIADMK members are also demanding TN chief minister MK Stalin's resignation following the illicit liquor tragedy. (ANI Photo)

The MLAs, who were suspended on Wednesday for disrupting the assembly's proceedings, began their fast at the Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai at 9 am today.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The AIADMK members have demanded that chief minister MK Stalin resign over the tragedy.

ALSO READ | Families of Kallakurichi victims shattered, question availability of hooch

The tragedy has claimed 63 lives as of Thursday morning, affecting 229 people. A total of 88 people have been discharged in Tamil Nadu, reported ANI.

With the strike, the politicians also aim to condemn the denial of permission to raise the issue in the state assembly.

Earlier on Wednesday, a resolution was passed to suspend the AIADMK MLAs for disrupting the assembly's proceedings, reported ANI.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker Appavu said: “It is painful to see in a democratic assembly that the AIADMK leaders keep on disrupting the proceedings. If this continues, how will other MLAs speak about their constituency?”

Palaniswami on Wednesday met with the TN Governor RN Ravi seeking CBI investigation in the matter. The AIADMK party chief submitted a 10 page-letter to the Governor.

ALSO READ | AIADMK MLAs meet Tamil Nadu Governor as row over hooch deaths heats up

“The death count is rising day by day. The departments that were entrusted with the protective and preventive duties have failed, the government failed, the ministers failed and ultimately people died…the government headed by the Chief Minister, who also happens to be the home minister, failed due to a lack of leadership and ability to handle the issue,” said the letter.

Palaniswami accused the TN government of being involved in ‘diversionary politics’ by being indifferent in its actions over the hooch deaths, reported PTI.

According to PTI, the hunger strike is likely to end by 5 pm on Thursday.

Earlier on June 21, AIADMK members were evicted from the Tamil Nadu assembly while attempting to raise the issue in the assembly. They were later called back by MK Stalin.

(with inputs from ANI, PTI and HT)