TN IPS officer sexual harassment case: Chargesheet filed against accused

The Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against two accused to be prosecuted in the sexual harassment case filed by a woman IPS officer in Tamil Nadu, HT has learnt.

“We have filed a chargesheet against the suspended special director general of police (DGP) and the Chengalpattu superintendent of police,” said a senior official in the CB-CID not wishing to be named. “We have also recommended departmental action to be initiated against four others,” the official added.

The CB-CID has filed a 400-page chargesheet before the chief judicial magistrate court in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district by the agency’s investigating officer of the case, Gomathi (only single name available).

The case created a furore in the state as well the police academy as the IPS officer accused her superior of sexually harassing her while they were on duty together for former chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami’s tour during the previous AIADMK regime. The alleged sexual harassment took place on February 21 when the complainant travelled in the car of the special DGP. Chengalapttu SP, who was also subsequently suspended, is accused of colluding with the main accused and for using the police force to prevent the victim from entering Chennai to file the complaint.

On February 27, the CB-CID registered an FIR against the special DGP on several charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2020. Later, an FIR was also registered against the Chengalpattu SP.

Departmental action was recommended against four police officers who include the then DIG of Trichy zone, the then Inspector General of Police of the Central Zone, the then SP of Automation and the then Deputy Commissioner of police of the headquarters.

The Madras high court took up the case suo motu to monitor the investigations led by the CB-CID. On June 18, the court gave the agency an extension of six weeks to file its final report. The court had refrained the media from naming the complainant as well as the accused.

The Internal Complaints Committee which conducted an independent enquiry has already submitted its preliminary report to the secretary of the state’s home department.

Another officer said that the CB-CID has completed e-filing on Tuesday and they would get a chargesheet number on Friday.