Home / India News / TN CM Stalin meets Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in Delhi
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin, during a meeting in New Delhi on Friday, June 18. (ANI)
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin, during a meeting in New Delhi on Friday, June 18. (ANI)
india news

TN CM Stalin meets Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Rahul Gandhi tweeted a photo of their meeting saying, “We will keep working with the DMK to build a strong and prosperous state for the Tamil people.”
READ FULL STORY
By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 12:39 PM IST

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin met Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday as he concluded his first two-day visit to the national capital after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led coalition returned to power in Tamil Nadu last month. Congress is a part of the government in the state.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted a photo of their meeting saying, “We will keep working with the DMK to build a strong and prosperous state for the Tamil people.” Stalin presented a copy of the book “Journey of a Civilization: Indus to Vaigai” to Sonia Gandhi.

Also Read | MK Stalin calls on PM Modi with 25 demands

A DMK leader said it was a courtesy call.

On Thursday, Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and submitted a memorandum of 25 demands, including the scrapping of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the three farm laws passed in September last year.

Stalin said that he was happy and satisfied with his meeting with Modi and that the Prime Minister assured him of support. He also raised issues such as inadequate vaccine supply, GST dues, abolition of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, and sought more rights for Sri Lankan Tamils.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.