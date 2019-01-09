To boost defence ties, Japan for first 2+2 dialogue ‘as early as possible’

Japan is focused on boosting defence and security ties with India and would like the first 2+2 dialogue between the defence and foreign ministers of the two sides to be held “as early as possible”, a Japanese spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Bilateral economic cooperation has been the driving force for the past decade and defence and security cooperation was catching up, Natsuko Sakata, a spokesperson of Japan’s foreign ministry, said while briefing the media on foreign minister Taro Kano’s meetings with Indian leaders.

The two sides had agreed on holding a 2+2 dialogue during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Japan last October and Tokyo would like the inaugural round to be held “as early as possible” though it appears the talks may only be held after India’s general election, Sakata said.

Japan is also keen on beginning negotiations for the proposed Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA), which is aimed at logistics and cross-servicing arrangements between the Indian military and Japan’s Self Defense Force. Sakata said Japan currently has similar agreements with the US, the UK, Australia, France and Canada, and these could serve as a template for the pact with India.

The agreement could also be modified for India, she added.

During his meetings with external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and Modi, Kano also discussed cooperation on cyber security and the proposed first space dialogue. Sakata said Japan had also identified three signature projects – the Chennai Metro, a project to promote dairy products and a system of regular check-ups for pregnant women.

She acknowledged there had not been any forward movement on plans to sell Japan’s SinMaywa US2 amphibious aircraft to India or the construction of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. The US2 continues to be on the agenda and Japanese authorities were in close touch with Indian counterparts on the bullet train project, she added.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 07:40 IST