To lead a state, you need hard work, intent, not necessarily experience: Odisha CM

From the head of a Panchayat to four-time MLA to, finally, Odisha’s first BJP chief minister, Mohan Charan Majhi’s journey has been an interesting one. Majhi, who completes a year in office on June 12 spoke about the perceived lack of experience of his government, its achievements over the past 12 months, and his vision for “Samruddha Odisha”, a vision document for a prosperous and empowered Odisha by Odisha’s centenary year 2036, by 2036. Edited excerpts from an interview Mohan Charan Majhi

From a sarpanch to Odisha’s first BJP Chief Minister, you have come a long way. What has been your government’s most significant achievement in the last 12 months?

There is a long list of achievements. It is very difficult to pick any one because each of the programmes is aimed at some section of society. How do you expect me to choose which one is better, Subhadra Yojana (a credit scheme aimed at poor women) or providing enhanced procurement price for paddy or for that matter Godavarish Mishra Adarsha Prathamik Vidyalaya (an effort to transform primary education) or the implementation of Ayushman Bharat (the Union government’s health insurance scheme). Each programme is important.

You replaced Naveen Patnaik, who governed for 24 years. Is your government facing challenges of inexperience and administrative unfamiliarity?

Experience is a welcome qualification, but not an essential one. There are so many chief ministers who never held a ministerial position (before becoming CM). For us our inspiration is our Prime Minister who became the chief minister in Gujarat when he was not even an MLA but went to give a wonderful administration to the state with the famed Gujarat Model. For leading the state, you need hard work and intent, not necessarily experience. I have got plenty of both.

You have just raised the upper age limit for government jobs from 32 to 42 years. Don’t you thinkthis is to the disadvantage of the younger population?

These days children are taking much longer time in completing their education, which includes additional professional knowledge and skill. Increase in age is aimed at extending the chances of residents getting a government job. I don’t think younger talented people will lose. The best talent should come to serve. With an increase in age limit, we actually increase their probability (of getting a government job). Also, government jobs are only a minuscule proportion of the total jobs market and there is no question of an increase in unemployment of younger people.

As a tribal CM, what transformative changes for the community have you initiated?

There are many development programmes for tribals by both the central and the state government. We are also doing very fine work under the Aspirational districts and blocks programme. Twenty-five blocks of Odisha have secured top positions in Niti Aayog’s Delta rankings (which rate blocks on incremental improvements in areas like health and nutrition, education, agriculture, and infrastructure)) . One block (Rayagada) has achieved first rank. Our government has started ‘Sahid Madho Singh Haath Kharch Yojana’ to reduce dropout rates among school going children which will boost tribal education. In the current budget, a record ₹68,881 crore was provisioned under TASP (tribal area sub plan) and SCSP (scheduled caste sub plan) components.

Back in 2015, the then Odisha government issued an order granting 38.75% reservation for SC-ST students in technical and professional education, yet currently, only 20% reservation is being implemented, 8% for SC and 12% for ST, despite these communities comprising nearly 40% of Odisha’s population. What concrete steps are you taking to ensure that the promised 38.75% reservation is realised?

This issue is under consideration. We will definitely take a judicious decision at the appropriate time.

The Opposition have accused your government of short changing SEBCs (socially and economically backward classes) by offering only 11.25% reservation instead of 27%. What do you say to that?

There is a cap on the maximum percentage of reservation. The BJD also knows it. They didn’t even consider 11.25% reservation for SEBCs in their long years in government.

If reservation quotas are raised, will your government commit to proportionally increasing the total number of seats in colleges to ensure that open category students are not disadvantaged?

When the situation arises, we will definitely take a judicious decision.

The Subhadra scheme, providing financial assistance to over 9.8 million women, is a major initiative of your government. Can you elaborate on its tangible outcomes?

We have roped in over 10 million women under the Subhadra Yojana. We have already created close to 1.7 million Lakhpati Didis (a member of a self-help group earning in excess of ₹1 lakh a year; the scheme is one of the Union government’s flagship ones for poor women), which is the highest among all states. We are helping our women to become financially independent, create their own identity, by generating income through small businesses. We have earmarked ₹89,861 crores which will be exclusively spent for women in various developmental programmes.

Odisha is seeing rising crimes against women; what steps are being taken to make Odisha safer for women?

Have you made a comparative study on crimes against women during our period vis-à-vis the previous year. You should have studied that first . In fact, there has been a dip. I have personally asked, time and again, the police administration to be extremely alert, active and do everything to punish the perpetrators of crimes against women. Under the new criminal laws, conviction rates are rising. During the previous regime conviction rate of crimes against women was a minuscule 9.4% if I am not wrong. We have set up special courts to try violence against women. We are determined to increase this conviction rate at least to achieve the national average in the next few years.

The BJD has accused your government of rebranding its schemes like “Ama Odisha” and “Naveen Odisha” and changing the colour of the buildings from green to orange. How do you respond to these accusations?

It’s a mindless criticism. Speaking about colours, then who painted schools, police stations, buses and hospitals ‘green’ in the first place? Painting and denting are part of routine maintenance. We have introduced over 30 new schemes for the current financial year 2025-26. After careful assessment, old schemes will be implemented with or without modifications if necessary and are continuing. Those not necessary will be replaced with newer ideas. Every government does it. So, what is the fuss about?

Your government opened all four entrance gates of the Jagannath Temple in Puri and approved a ₹500 crore corpus fund. Yet the experience of devotees to the temple has not improved. How do you plan to improve pilgrim experience, and what additional reforms are under consideration?

Improving pilgrim experience is a top priority. Pilgrims will be facilitated with all possible support. We are developing Puri as a religious and spiritual hotspot in the country. Lots of infrastructure, entertainment facilities based on Jagannath Culture are being planned so that pilgrims have a memorable time while staying at Jagannath Dham.

Your government has organised high-profile events like the Utkarsh Odisha -Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 and Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025. What’s the impact been?

A. Big events create big optics, and that’s good. I have already briefed about positive outcomes after Utkarsh Odisha. The success of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas speaks volume about our capacity to organise such events. We are working towards roping in Non Resident Indians and Odias, in specific, to be partners in our journey of growth and development.

Your proposed Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri metropolitan region sounds ambitious. How will you fund it without neglecting Odisha’s 80% rural population?

We have enough funds. Urbanisation is one-way traffic, you cannot reverse it. The capital city of Bhubaneswar was originally planned for about 40,000 people in the 1950s. Look at the present. We should be prepared for the next 30 to 40 years by creating facilities from now on. Otherwise, things will be unmanageable later. In this light the Development of the Metropolitan region will complement the growth of rural areas, not otherwise.

The BJP came to power in Odisha talking of a double engine government. But statistics show, the central transfer in centrally-sponsored schemes have come down by 18% in 2024-25 compared to the previous year. Why did this happen?

A. Barring a few, we have received full central funds in most of the centrally-sponsored schemes. In some schemes, there are issues in identifying beneficiaries, which is a spillover issue. We are sorting out all technicalities. I don’t think there will be any such problem in the coming days.

Many state government corporations and statutory bodies like Lokayukta, State Women’s Commission are headless. What steps is your government taking to fill up the posts?

Talent hunt is going on. We will take right decision at the right time.

Is there a lack of synergy between your government and the party?

Absolutely not. BJP is a disciplined party. Both have one common goal, ‘welfare of people’ and work in tandem to achieve that. Both the Government and the party are in complete sync.

What are some of the unfinished tasks that you have set for yourself to finish in the next 4 years?

Development is a never-ending endeavor. We have just completed the first year of our governance which is a roaring success. We have another four years before the next election. We have already made a clear roadmap for the future, that is to achieve Samruddha Odisha by 2036. We have a goal of making Odisha a $500 billion economy (it is currently around $100 billion) and I and my entire team are preoccupied with this goal.