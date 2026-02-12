Bharat bandh today: What's open, what's closed | Check details here

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Thursday, February 12, as a part of their ongoing campaign against the recently announced India-US trade deal. Bharat bandh: Shops are likely to be affected today. (Representational image, AI-generated)

The nationwide protest has reportedly been chalked out by a joint forum of 10 central trade unions, including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, and UTUC.

Bharat bandh: What's likely to remain closed? - Schools and colleges in certain states, including Kerala, Karnataka and Odisha, may remain closed if local organisations extend support to the bandh.

- Markets and local shops may remain partially or fully closed in areas where the strike sees strong participation.

- Banks might face disruptions depending on employee participation in the strike. Some branches may remain closed or operate with limited staff.

- Public transport services, including state-run buses and local transport systems, could be hit. Commuters may face delays, cancellations, or reduced service frequency.

- Traffic movement in several cities may be affected due to road blockades, protests or reduced public transport availability, leading to congestion.

- Private offices are expected to function normally.

Bharat bandh: What's likely to remain open? - Emergency services, including hospitals and healthcare facilities, are expected to function normally despite the bandh.

- Ambulance services are likely to operate without interruption to ensure medical emergencies are attended to.

- Air travel and railway services are expected to run, but passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines or the IRCTC app for updates due to possible delays caused by traffic or local disruptions.

Speaking to ANI, SKM Convenor Hannan Mollah expressed disagreement with the deal, citing adverse repercussions for Indian farmers. He accused the BJP-led Central government of "surrendering before the shrewdness of the US."

Why has Bharat Bandh been called? Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on February 12 as a part of their ongoing campaign against the recently announced India-US trade deal.

"Agreement will be a betrayal against farmers...We are surrendering before the shrewdness of US. The Govt has surrendered. Piyush Goyal should resign. He betrayed Indian farmers. On this basis, we have started a campaign, from 4th February to 11th February SKM will go to farmers. On 12th, Bharat Bandh has been called over this.," he told ANI.

He stated that the Indian produce will not be able to compete with the free flow of US imports in the market, fearing that "our farmers will be finished."

"SKM studied the Government's Agreements with the US, EU and New Zealand. SKM has been against this since the beginning. Agreement is not beneficial for a weaker country. They will send their goods for free to our country and they will flood our markets with cheaper goods. Our country will not be able to compete with them and our farmers will be finished," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)