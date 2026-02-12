Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Offices, banks to public transport — what's open, what's closed in Delhi, Bengaluru
Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Markets and local shops may remain partially or fully closed in areas where the strike sees strong participation. Banks could face disruptions depending on employee participation in the strike, with some branches remaining closed or operating with limited staff.
Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Thursday, February 12, as a part of their ongoing campaign against the recently announced India-US trade deal. The nationwide protest has reportedly been chalked out by a joint forum of 10 central trade unions, including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, and UTUC....Read More
SKM governor Hannan Mollah said he disagreed with the deal as he cited adverse repercussions for Indian farmers, accusing the BJP of “surrendering before the shrewdness of the US.”
“The agreement will be a betrayal against farmers...We are surrendering before the shrewdness of US. The government has surrendered. Piyush Goyal should resign. He betrayed Indian farmers. On this basis, we have started a campaign, from 4th February to 11th February, where SKM will go to farmers. On 12th, Bharat Bandh has been called over this,” news agency ANI quoted Mollah as saying.
He added that the Indian produce will not be able to compete with the free flow of US imports in the market, and that “our farmers will be finished.”
Union minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday placed farmers at the government's defence of the India-US interim trade agreement, declaring the day would be "etched in golden letters" in India's economic history.
What's closed?
- Schools and colleges in certain states, including Kerala, Karnataka and Odisha, may remain closed if local organisations extend support to the bandh.
- Markets and local shops may remain partially or fully closed in areas where the strike sees strong participation.
- Banks might face disruptions depending on employee participation in the strike. Some branches may remain closed or operate with limited staff.
- Public transport services, including state-run buses and local transport systems, could be hit. Commuters may face delays, cancellations or reduced frequency of services.
- Traffic movement in several cities may be affected due to road blockades, protests or reduced public transport availability, leading to congestion.
- Private offices are expected to function normally.
What's open?
- Emergency services, including hospitals and healthcare facilities, are expected to function normally despite the bandh.
- Ambulance services are likely to operate without interruption to ensure medical emergencies are attended to.
- Air travel and railway services are expected to run, but passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines or the IRCTC app for updates due to possible delays caused by traffic or local disruptions.
Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Is public transport running?
Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Public buses and local transport may run with reduced frequency in areas affected by the strike.
Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Are offices operating today?
Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Offices are expected to function normally nationwide.
Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Are colleges closed today?
Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Some colleges may shut or reduce classes depending on student and staff participation in the strike.
Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Which services will remain affected today?
Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Following services are expected to remain affected on Thursday:
-Schools and colleges in certain states, including Kerala, Karnataka and Odisha, may remain closed if local organisations extend support to the bandh.
- Markets and local shops may remain partially or fully closed in areas where the strike sees strong participation.
- Banks might face disruptions depending on employee participation in the strike. Some branches may remain closed or operate with limited staff.
- Public transport services, including state-run buses and local transport systems, could be hit. Commuters may face delays, cancellations or reduced frequency of services.
- Traffic movement in several cities may be affected due to road blockades, protests or reduced public transport availability, leading to congestion.
- Private offices are expected to function normally.
Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Are banks in Delhi closed today?
Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: No official circular has been issued yet about banks in Delhi being closed today. Customers are advised to contact their bank branch for the latest status or any local advisories affecting operations.
Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Are offices closed in Delhi?
Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: No official circular has been issued regarding the closure of offices in Delhi. Therefore, offices are expected to function normally in Delhi on February 12.
Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Are schools in Bengaluru closed today?
Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: As of now, no official circular has been issued declaring a holiday for schools in Bengaluru today. Students and parents are advised to contact their respective schools for confirmation regarding closures.
Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls Bharat Bandh, top updates
Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Here are top updates:
1. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a Bharat Bandh on February 12 to protest against the India–US interim trade agreement.
2. SKM Convenor Hannan Mollah alleged that the agreement would harm Indian farmers and accused the Centre of “surrendering” to the US, even demanding the resignation of Union Minister Piyush Goyal.
3. SKM fears that cheaper US agricultural imports will flood Indian markets, making it difficult for domestic farmers to compete and threatening their livelihoods.
4. Union Minister Piyush Goyal defended the agreement, stating that sensitive farm sectors such as dairy, grains, fruits, vegetables and spices have been protected from US imports.
5. The government said Indian agricultural products will receive zero-duty access to the US market, while no tariff concessions have been granted to US farm products entering India.
Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: What is open and what is closed?
Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: While the government has not made any official announcement regarding the bandh, schools and colleges in certain states, including Kerala, Karnataka, and Odisha, may be closed if local organisations support the strikes or there might be disruptions in transport services, CNBC reported.
Markets, banks and public transport services might also suffer a hit.
Emergency services including hospitals and ambulances are expected to function normally. People who have travel plans are urged to reach out to their respective airlines or the Indian Railway's IRCTC app to check their itineraries and plan accordingly, considering the possibilities of traffic congestions across several cities.