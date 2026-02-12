Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Offices, banks to public transport — what's open, what's closed in Delhi, Bengaluru

SKM governor Hannan Mollah said he disagreed with the deal as he cited adverse repercussions for Indian farmers, accusing the BJP of “surrendering before the shrewdness of the US.”

“The agreement will be a betrayal against farmers...We are surrendering before the shrewdness of US. The government has surrendered. Piyush Goyal should resign. He betrayed Indian farmers. On this basis, we have started a campaign, from 4th February to 11th February, where SKM will go to farmers. On 12th, Bharat Bandh has been called over this,” news agency ANI quoted Mollah as saying.

He added that the Indian produce will not be able to compete with the free flow of US imports in the market, and that “our farmers will be finished.”

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday placed farmers at the government's defence of the India-US interim trade agreement, declaring the day would be "etched in golden letters" in India's economic history.

What's closed?

- Schools and colleges in certain states, including Kerala, Karnataka and Odisha, may remain closed if local organisations extend support to the bandh.

- Markets and local shops may remain partially or fully closed in areas where the strike sees strong participation.

- Banks might face disruptions depending on employee participation in the strike. Some branches may remain closed or operate with limited staff.

- Public transport services, including state-run buses and local transport systems, could be hit. Commuters may face delays, cancellations or reduced frequency of services.

- Traffic movement in several cities may be affected due to road blockades, protests or reduced public transport availability, leading to congestion.

- Private offices are expected to function normally.

What's open?

- Emergency services, including hospitals and healthcare facilities, are expected to function normally despite the bandh.

- Ambulance services are likely to operate without interruption to ensure medical emergencies are attended to.

- Air travel and railway services are expected to run, but passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines or the IRCTC app for updates due to possible delays caused by traffic or local disruptions.