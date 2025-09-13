'Took too long…': RJD's Tejashwi Yadav on PM Modi's Manipur visit

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi took too long to visit Manipur, where the conflict has continued for a long time. The conflict has inflicted lasting damage on Manipur, said Tejashwi Yadav.(PTI)

He called for a quick resolution to the issue and also suggested that the PM should visit Assam.

Speaking to the reporters, Tejashwi Yadav said, "PM Modi has taken too long to go there. The Manipur issue should be resolved as soon as possible, as it has been going on for a long time. Many people are protesting in Assam too. I think he should go to Assam too."

This is PM Modi's first visit since an ethnic conflict erupted in the State in May 2023. Discord between the Meitei and Kuki communities persisted for a couple of years.

The conflict has inflicted lasting damage on Manipur, hindering its economy, disrupting its social cohesion, and destabilising its political landscape.

During his visit to Manipur on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to various ethnic groups in Manipur to shun violence and work towards restoring peace in the State. He stated that a new dawn of "hope and confidence" is emerging in the northeastern State.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multiple development projects worth over ₹1,200 crore at Imphal in Manipur.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister stated that projects worth thousands of crores have been inaugurated and launched today for the development of Manipur.

He remarked that these projects will enhance the people's ease of living and strengthen the infrastructure in the region. The Prime Minister said that new employment opportunities will be created for the youth of Manipur and for the sons and daughters of the state.

PM Modi stated that among the projects launched today, two are particularly significant, highlighting the 'Manipur Urban Roads Project,' with an investment of over ₹3,600 crore and the 'Manipur Infotech Development Project,' with an investment exceeding ₹500 crore.