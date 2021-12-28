e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Took urbanisation as opportunity not challenge’: PM Modi on India’s first driverless Metro

‘Took urbanisation as opportunity not challenge’: PM Modi on India’s first driverless Metro

India’s maiden driverless Metro will run on the Magenta Line section of the Delhi Metro.

india Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 12:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi at inauguration of driverless Metro (ANI)
PM Modi at inauguration of driverless Metro (ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flagged off India’s first driverless train on the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro. Delivering a virtual address at the ceremony, which also witnessed the launch of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), PM Modi said that this was possible because “we took urbanisation as an opportunity, not a challenge.”

“Today’s ceremony is an attempt to turn urban development, urban ready and future ready,” the prime minister said. He, however, added that till a few years ago, when it came to urbanisation, no attention was paid to its future needs, people worked half-heartedly and there was confusion all around. “Urbanisation was taking place rapidly but our cities were not equipped at the same speed to deal with its after effects,” PM Modi said, adding that this led to a huge gap between the demand for urban infrastructure and its delivery.

He then recalled how it was only under his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart and former prime minister Atal Vihari Vajpayee that Delhi’s first-ever Metro was flagged off in 2002. PM Modi also noted how when his first government came to power in 2014, only five cities had Metro services as compared to 18 today. “By 2025, we will expand Metro services to more than 25 cities,” he vowed.

PM Modi then compared Metro-related statistics from today to those earlier. “This isn’t just an infrastructure made of bricks, stones and concrete. This, in fact, is the evidence of the fulfilment of the ambitions of the country’s middle class,” he remarked.

How did this change come about when the bureaucracy and the people are the same, PM Modi questioned. This, he said, was because his government treated urbanisation not as a challenge, but as an opportunity. “In our country, there was never a policy for the Metro,” the prime minister remarked.

India’s first driverless Metro will run on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line, between Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden. Monday’s inauguration also came just days after PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the construction work of the Agra Metro, in Uttar Pradesh.

tags
top news
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Army chief Gen Naravane leaves for South Korea on a three-day visit
Army chief Gen Naravane leaves for South Korea on a three-day visit
Chinese team in Nepal makes a peace offering to PM Oli. He doesn’t bite
Chinese team in Nepal makes a peace offering to PM Oli. He doesn’t bite
Centre identifies 10 labs for monitoring genomic variations in Sars-CoV-2
Centre identifies 10 labs for monitoring genomic variations in Sars-CoV-2
Covid-19 vaccination: 4 states to conduct two-day dry run from today
Covid-19 vaccination: 4 states to conduct two-day dry run from today
PM Modi flags off India’s first driverless train on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line
PM Modi flags off India’s first driverless train on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line
Amit Shah pays tributes to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary
Amit Shah pays tributes to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary
‘People’s rights being trampled upon’: Sonia Gandhi on Congress’ foundation day
‘People’s rights being trampled upon’: Sonia Gandhi on Congress’ foundation day
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEIndia vs Australia LivePM ModiFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In