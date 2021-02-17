Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob granted transit bail for 3 weeks by Bombay High Court
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed transit anticipatory bail application of activist Nikita Jacob and granted her transit bail for three weeks. Jacob is one of the accused in the case where some activists prepared a toolkit in support of the protest against the farm laws.
A non-bailable warrant was issued by a Delhi court against Jacob for her alleged role in preparing the toolkit.
Justice P D Naik gave Jacob three weeks' time to approach the court concerned in Delhi for relief.
On Tuesday, another suspect in the case, Shantanu Muluk, an engineer based in Maharashtra's Beed district, was also granted transit anticipatory bail for 10 days by the HC's Aurangabad bench.
Jacob and Muluk, who claim to be environmental activists, had approached the HC after a Delhi court issued non-bailable warrants against them.
According to the Delhi police, the two along with arrested accused Disha Ravi, an activist from Bengaluru, were allegedly involved in preparing the document and were in direct touch with "pro-Khalistani elements".
The Delhi police on Monday alleged that Ravi along with Jacob and Shantanu created the toolkit and shared it with others to tarnish India's image.
(With inputs from PTI)
