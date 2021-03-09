Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk’s bail plea to be heard today
A Delhi court will hear the anticipatory bail pleas of Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk in connection to the toolkit case on Tuesday.
Additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana will hear the pre-arrest bail pleas; The police, on two earlier occasions, had sought time to file a reply to the pleas.
The duo, along with climate activist Disha Ravi, has been charged with sedition for creating and sharing a toolkit on social media related to the ongoing farmer’s protest against the three new farm laws.
Jacob had obtained a transit anticipatory bail from Bombay high court on February 17 for three weeks, so that she could approach the court concerned in Delhi, which is hearing the case.
Muluk was granted transit anticipatory bail by the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court on February 16 for 10 days. He approached the Delhi court on February 23 and was granted protection from arrest till March 9.
According to the police, the toolkit was a “sinister design to defame India and cause violence”.
A toolkit is a document created to explain an issue. It also provides information on what one needs to do to address the issue. This might include information about petitions, details about protests and mass movements.
The document was first publicised by Greta Thunberg, a Swedish climate activist, who has been vocal about her support to farmers agitating at Delhi border for over three months now.
The agency police had registered the case on February 4 for sedition, promoting hatred among groups and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after Thunberg tweeted the toolkit while expressing her support to the farmers’ protest in India.
Ravi was arrested by a cyber cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi. She was granted bail by the Delhi court on February 23.
