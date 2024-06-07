Top BJP leaders in a huddle ahead of NDA constituents’ meeting today

New Delhi: The top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday went into a huddle and held deliberations on the formation of the government by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including issues such as allocation of ministerial berths among allies, party functionaries said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP President J P Nadda, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and other leaders during a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at PM's residence, in New Delhi, Wednesday. (PTI)

The development came a day before the newly elected lawmakers of the alliance are scheduled to meet to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for him to take oath as Prime Minister for a third term.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

According to the party functionaries cited above, BJP chief JP Nadda held a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh at his residence. “They discussed issues that may come up for negotiations with the allies, such as portfolio allocation,” one of them said, seeking anonymity.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar’s party messages stand on UCC, seeks review of Agnipath scheme

Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Mansukh Mandaviya also met Nadda later in the day, the functionary said.

In the recently-concluded general elections, the BJP secured 240 seats, 32 short of a majority in the 543 member house for the first time in a decade, and the NDA at 293.

The constituents of the NDA have been seeking power and position as they attempt to engineer India’s next cabinet. N Chandrababu Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) swept both the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and who is set to be the southern state’s next chief minister, flew to New Delhi with the third partner in the state, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, on Wednesday.

The TDP is the BJP’s largest ally with 16 seats and the Jana Sena won another two.

Also Read | Narendra Modi government formation: Nitish gives jaldi kariye advice at NDA meeting

Speculation is rife that the TDP is keen on getting the post of the Lok Sabha speaker besides ministries such as urban development, information technology, road transport and highway.

“These are ministries that are being discussed given the fact that Amaravati is high on the party’s agenda..,” said a second BJP functionary.

The Janata Dal (United), which has 16 lawmakers, is seeking portfolios with an eye on consolidating its position in the state ahead of the assembly polls next year. “Railways is the country’s biggest recruiter; the rural development ministry holds the purse strings for a slew of projects, including MNREGA, which are crucial for the state. There will definitely be pressure from the ally on securing these portfolios,” the second functionary said. Bihar is also seeking special status category for the state.

Nadda also met top RSS leaders at his residence.

“RSS joint general secretary Arun Kumar, who is the interface between the Sangh and the BJP, has the mandate of meeting the party chief to discuss issues and for consultation. These meetings are part of the consultation process..,” a RSS functionary said.