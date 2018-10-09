Top Maoist leader involved in attacks on security personnel held in Andhra

A top Maoist leader involved in several attacks on security forces and looting arms was Monday arrested from near the Odisha border in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district, police said.

East Godavari superintendent of police Vishal Gunni told media personnel that Podium Muda alias Mallesh, commander of the first platoon of People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army’s (PGLA) Hiduma Battalion was held from Bojjiguppa under Yetapaka police station. Twenty gelatine sticks and an equal number of detonators were seized from him.

Hailing from Guttikoya community of scheduled tribes, Muda, 32, was recruited in the Maoist party as a dalam member in the fourth platoon in 2005 and subsequently promoted to deputy commander of the third battalion.

The SP said Muda was involved in a raid on the Polampalli police station on September 20, 2011 where the Maoists took away a self-loading rifle (SLR), five magazines and 100 rounds of bullets. In all, he was allegedly involved in 15 grave offences that included either killing or injuring many Central Reserve Protection Force troopers and seizing weapons police between 2007 to 2018, the SP said. “He has participated in 15 offences, either killing or severely injuring 198 personnel”, he added.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 00:10 IST