Pakistan's economic body allows import of cotton, yarn from India: Report

In a major development that is likely to increase peace overtures between New Delhi and Islamabad, Pakistan's Economic Coordination Council has allowed the import of cotton and yarn from India, according to local media reports.

Pakistan's Economic Coordination Council is a top decision-making body in the country.

This decision came after a meeting was called by the Pakistan Ministry of Commerce today. This decision to allow imports from India could be a step towards reviving suspended trade between the two countries.

Recently, Armies of India and Pakistan reinforced ceasefire followed by talks on the Indus water treaty in New Delhi.

Letters were also exchanged between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan. First, PM Modi wrote a letter greeting Khan on Pakistan National Day, now he responded with proposed result-oriented talks.

However, during the 'Heart of Asia' conference, where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi were present, they did not hold any bilateral talks.

