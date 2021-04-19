‘Total chaos’: Sanjay Raut demands Parliament session to discuss Covid situation

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday described the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in India as “unprecedented and almost war-like” and called for convening a special session of Parliament to discuss the situation across the country.

Taking it to Twitter, the Rajya Sabha MP said there is “utmost confusion and tension everywhere". "A Spl session of the Parliament for at least 2 days should be called to discuss the situation!" the Rajya Sabha member tweeted. Speaking to reporters later, Raut said that he spoke to some prominent politicians across India about Covid-19 and all of them agreed that the situation is serious.

Alleging that some states are hiding the actual figures of their cases and deaths due to the Covid-19 disease, the Sena MP told news agency PTI, “The practice of hiding numbers has now stopped in some states. Now only lighting up of funeral pyres can be seen at places in some states after the explosion of (the practice of) hiding (numbers).”

Maharashtra, which is worst-hit by the pandemic, saw another highest-single day spike in its daily tally after 68,631 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to over 3.83 million, according to the state health department’s bulletin on Sunday. As many as 503 people died while 45,654 recovered during the same period taking the death toll and total recoveries to 60,473 and 3,106,828 respectively, the bulletin showed.

Maharashtra’s health infrastructure is currently crumbling due to the massive spike in cases and deaths and several hospitals across the state have reported a severe shortage of beds, supply of oxygen and supply of essential drugs such as Remdesivir. In a phone call to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan assured him of adequate uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen along with providing support towards healthcare infrastructure, medicines and therapeutics.

Union railways minister Piyush Goyal announced on Sunday that Maharashtra will be receiving the highest quantity of oxygen. “Maharashtra will get the biggest share of 1,500 metric tonnes of oxygen, Delhi will get 350 metric tonnes and Uttar Pradesh will get 800 metric tonnes,” Goyal said and urged that the states should work towards demand control and provide medical oxygen to only the needy patients.