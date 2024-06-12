Toxic gas from sewer line kills 3 of family in Puducherry, say cops

Three people, including a minor girl, died of asphyxiation while two others are under treatment reportedly after inhaling poisonous gas, which leaked into their toilets in their homes on Tuesday in Puducherry’s Reddiarpalayam, a police officer said. The victims were residents of Pudhunagar in the Reddiarpalayam where around 40 families live (File photo)

The officer said that the incident took place on Tuesday morning when one of the victims, identified as Sentamarai (80), fainted after entering her toilet. Her daughter Kamatchi (55) who went in to check on her also collapsed. Shortly afterwards, their neighbour Selvarani (16) also faced a similar incident when she entered her toilet and fainted.

Another daughter of Kamatchi’s, Bhagyalakhsmi (35), and another resident Balakrishna (60 plus) were hospitalised at the Indira Gandhi Medical College following similar incidents.

The victims were residents of Pudhunagar in the Reddiarpalayam where around 40 families live. Following the incident, police cordoned off the street.

According to officials familiar with the matter, hazardous gas is suspected to have leaked into the bathroom due to a gap between the drainage lines and the authorities are checking underground drainage lines. “Even when it rains, sewage and rainwater comes into our toilets,” said a resident of Reddiarpalayam Jhansi Rani.

Local residents said that no action was taken when they had complained about the discharge of untreated water and sludge from the sewage treatment plant at Kanagan Eri.

“We have been complaining to authorities that we are at the risk of toxic gas being released here because of the plant but they did not pay heed to us and because of that three lives have been lost today,” said Saravana, a resident of Reddiarpalayam alleging that since they are a low-income residential locality they were neglected.

After visiting the spot, chief minister N Rangasamy said: “We haven’t received any complaint. Action will be taken against officials responsible for the incident. I have instructed officials to investigate both affected and unaffected areas. I have also told them to ensure that this doesn’t happen in the future.”

The police and district collector A Kulothungan, evacuated the 40-odd families from the area and advised others to wear masks.

A medical team of doctors and nurses, conducted house-to-house visits to check on residents. Minister for public works K Lakshminarayan said that his department has ordered an inquiry into the incident. His department’s officials on Tuesday inspected homes where the incident had occurred.

The chief minister announced a compensation of ₹30 lakh to the family of the minor girl and ₹20 lakh each to the other two deceased women.