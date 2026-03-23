Traffic curbs near central Delhi's Jhandewalan for Navratri till March 27

Traffic movement will remain restricted on key stretches in central Delhi in view of Navratri celebrations at Jhandewalan Temple from March 23 to March 27, police said on Monday. Police said traffic personnel have been deployed at key points; however, there might be a delay during peak hours, the advisory stated. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

According to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, movement of all heavy vehicles, including buses and commercial vehicles, will not be permitted on Desh Bandhu Gupta (DBG) Road between Kalka Das Chowk and the Jhandewalan roundabout from 12 noon to 10 pm during the period.

"Rani Jhansi Road and the DBG Road stretch between Kalka Das Chowk and the roundabout (R/A) Jhandewalan are likely to witness heavy traffic congestion," the advisory read.

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Vehicles coming from Ajmeri Gate or Rani Jhansi Road have been advised to take Panchkuiyan Road via R/A Bagga and Faiz Road to reach Kalka Das Chowk. Similarly, traffic from Kalka Das Chowk should use Faiz Road via R/A Bagga and Panchkuiyan Road for onward movement.

Commuters have been advised to avoid DBG Road and Rani Jhansi Road and use alternate routes such as Faiz Road, New Rohtak Road, and Panchkuiyan Road.

Police said traffic personnel have been deployed at key points; however, there might be a delay during peak hours, the advisory stated.