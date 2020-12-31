Traffic restrictions imposed in Mumbai for New Years Eve

india

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 10:39 IST

The Mumbai traffic police imposed traffic restrictions at several places across the city from 7pm on Tuesday to 6am on Wednesday owing to New Year celebrations.

In south Mumbai, vehicular traffic will not be allowed on the north-bound stretch of NS Road whereas the road from National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Nariman Point to Vinoli Chowpatty will be completely closed for vehicular traffic during this period.

Traffic will not be allowed on south bound stretch of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj road in south Mumbai. Traffic on NS road towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will be diverted from Churchgate station towards Hazarimal Road.

Vehicles will be allowed to pass from Churchgate-Hutatma Chowk-Regal junction for approaching eastern freeway from NS Road. For approaching JJ flyover from NS Road, vehicles will be allowed towards Churchgate - CSMT.

Vehicles going towards Cuffe Parade from NS Road will have to pass through Air India building -Mantralaya-Regal-SBS road. On NS road to CSMT, vehicles will pass through Air India building-Mantralaya.

For Nariman point to NCPA, traffic will pass through Vinay Shah road, Mantralaya, Godrej, KC College, Opera house, and finally through Wilson college.

In Bandra, similar prohibitions will be imposed on Mount Mary road, Kane road and St John Baptist road. Vehicles will not be allowed to reach Mount Mary road from Pereira road. One-way traffic will be imposed from Mount Mary Road to BJ road after which vehicles will not be allowed to go further. On Pereira road, one way traffic will be imposed from east to west. Traffic from BJ road to Pereira road will be closed. Only local residents would be allowed to enter St. John Baptist road.

Traffic police have also marked no-parking zones on several roads in Bandra and Colaba. Alternate parking arrangements have been made at Byramjee Jeejeebhoy road, Band Stand and ground near Supari Lake.