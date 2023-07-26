Home / India News / 30-yr-old woman dies by suicide after husband, 2 sons killed in Junagadh collapse

30-yr-old woman dies by suicide after husband, 2 sons killed in Junagadh collapse

ByMaulik Pathak
Jul 26, 2023 09:30 PM IST

The woman, who died by suicide, had asked her husband and two children to wait for her while she went to buy vegetables. The three were killed when a building collapsed on them

AHMEDABAD: A 30-year-old woman who lost her husband and two young children in the Junagadh building collapse died by suicide, police said on Wednesday.

Local residents trying to rescue people trapped under the debris after a two-storey building collapsed in Junagadh
Her husband, an autorickshaw driver, and their two sons aged 13 and 7, were waiting for her in their autorickshaw while she was shopping for vegetables when the dilapidated two-storey building in Kadiyavad area of Junagadh collapsed on them on Monday.

“After the final rites of her husband and two children, the grief-stricken woman locked herself in the bathroom of her house and consumed acid on Tuesday evening. She was moved to a hospital for treatment, but she did not survive,” said SN Masida, a police officer at Junagadh A division police station.

Her brother-in-law informed the police about the suicide on Wednesday morning, the police official said.

Junagadh mayor Gitaben Parmar said the building was in a dilapidated condition and had been uninhabited.

“There was an autorickshaw driver with his two children beneath the building when it collapsed. They were waiting for the mother to return, who had gone to buy vegetables. Sadly, the father and his two children were killed. Also, there was a tea stall beneath the building whose owner also got killed in the crash,” said Parmar

The building collapse came two days after the city was inundated in a flash flood

The mayor revealed that municipal authorities issued notices to at least 38 residential societies in Junagadh requiring occupants to shift out on account of the building’s condition.

Apart from the four deaths in the building collapse, Parmar said three people died over the past few days in Junagadh city due to the rains.

