IAF trainer aircraft crashes in UP's Prayagraj; rescue ops underway

Visuals from the scene showed wreckage of the aircraft scattered across the ground, as groups of onlookers gathered nearby.

Eyewitnesses said the small propeller plane appeared to lose control before diving into the water. Thick black smoke was seen rising from the area as local residents moved in to assist, before National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) divers and fire tenders arrived and secured the scene.

Both the pilots have been rescued safely, officials told HT.

An Indian Air Force ( IAF ) trainer aircraft crashed into a pond during a routine training flight in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Wednesday, leading emergency teams to reach the site near the airport.

The aircraft is yet to be taken out as the operation is ongoing. More details are awaited into the incident.

Wg Cdr Debartho Dhar, PRO and spokesperson (defence), Prayagraj Region, said the incident involved a two-seater microlight training aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The aircraft had taken off earlier from Air Force Station Bamrauli in Prayagraj and developed a technical issue mid-flight, which forced it to make an emergency parachute landing at the site at 12.07 pm, he told HT.

“Both the IAF officers on board the aircraft have been rescued and are fine,” he added.

IAF aircraft crash in November Earlier in November last year, an Indian Air Force aircraft crashed near Tambaram in Chennai’s Chengalpattu district, but the pilot managed to escape after ejecting safely.

The ‘Pilatus PC-7’ was reported to be on a routine training mission at the time of the crash.

The Indian Air Force later confirmed the incident, saying a probe had been ordered and that no damage to life or property was reported.

“An Indian Air Force PC-7 Mk II trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission and crashed at about 1425 Hr near Tambaram, Chennai, today. The pilot ejected safely, and no damage to civil property has been reported. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of accident,” the IAF said on X.