Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's father gets pre-arrest bail till July 25

Dilip Khedkar, father of trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar, on Friday received pre-arrest bail till July 25 in connection with a case in which he and his wife are accused of threatening a person with a gun over a land dispute. IAS probationer Puja Khedkar talks to media on UPSC registering an FIR against her for allegedly faking her identity to fraudulently avail attempts beyond permissible limit. (PTI Photo)

“He moved the court seeking seeking anticipatory bail. Judge AN Mare granted him ‘ad-interim protection from arrest’ till July 25, the next date of hearing. If he is arrested before that, he will have told be released on bail,” a lawyer representing former Maharashtra government officer Dilip Khedkar, told reporters.

A day ago, Manorama Khedkar, the probationary bureaucrat's mother, was detained and subsequently remanded to police custody till Saturday in the same case. The senior Khedkars are among seven people booked for allegedly threatening local farmers.

Pune Rural Police have filed a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder), 144 (unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon), 147 (rioting) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and also under the Arms Act. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered after a viral video showed Manorama Khedkar purportedly threatening some persons with a gun at Dhadwali village in Pune's Mulshi tehsil.

The incident took place in June 2023.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced it had filed a case against Puja Khedkar for ‘faking her identity’ to ‘fraudulently’ avail of attempts in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) beyond eligibility.

The commission further stated that it would debar her from future selections.

"Judiciary will take it's course; whatever is there, I will reply to that," the Maharashtra cadre officer of the 2022 batch said in response to UPSC's statement.

(With PTI inputs)