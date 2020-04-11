e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Transgenders dip into their savings to feed the poor in West Bengal

Transgenders dip into their savings to feed the poor in West Bengal

Devi and her four disciples’ lives have undergone a radical change since then. They have become providers to the villagers, who gave them alms for all these years, in the district’s Beldanga-1block.

india Updated: Apr 11, 2020 14:03 IST
Sreyasi Pal
Sreyasi Pal
Hindustan Times, Berhampore
The transgenders are dipping into their meagre resources to buy food for these villagers amid the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown that started on March 25.
The transgenders are dipping into their meagre resources to buy food for these villagers amid the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown that started on March 25.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Sajani Devi, a transgender person, earned their livelihood by begging from Majhpara villagers in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district until the state reported its first coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive case on March 17.

Devi and her four disciples’ lives have undergone a radical change since then. They have become providers to the villagers, who gave them alms for all these years, in the district’s Beldanga-1block.

They are dipping into their meagre resources to buy food for these villagers amid the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown that started on March 25 to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. They are distributing 3 kilograms of rice, 1.5 kg of potato, 500 grams of onion and an equal quantity of salt, 200 grams of puffed rice and a packet of soybean to each villager. The distribution is being held in strict adherence to social distancing norms.

“The lockdown has hit us hard. We’ve been deprived of our daily income, as we can’t go out to beg. I’m giving back what I got from the villagers for long. We’ve helped 300 villagers so far,” said Devi.

“Most of these villagers are poor. Though the state government’s ration shops are distributing rice and essential items for free, unfortunately, the quantity isn’t sufficient for many families,” Devi added.

“We started buying the provisions for the people from Majhpara, Sahebpara and Paharipara villages after some of them approached us if we could organise dry food through our community, which is known for its wide network,” Devi said.

“Most people in our society look down upon us, suspect us and call us all kinds of names. I hope our initiative will encourage the rich to contribute more to the vulnerable sections of the society during this unprecedented emergency,” Devi added.

Rahamat Sheikh, a villager who received dry food packets from Devi, agreed with the transgender person’s perception. “We used to treat them harshly before the Covid-19 outbreak. The crisis has made me realise how sympathetic and sensitive the transgender people can be. It’s a lesson we should never forget,” Sheikh said

Beldanga-1 community block development officer (BDO) Birupakshya Mitra, who was present during the food distribution programme, praised the transgender community members’ generosity amid the healthcare crisis. “It’s a laudable initiative. I hope more people will come forward to help the poor during this crisis,” the BDO said.

tags
top news
‘I am always available’, PM Modi tells chief ministers during Covid-19 meet
‘I am always available’, PM Modi tells chief ministers during Covid-19 meet
‘Need time’: Kejriwal explains his Tablighi challenge to PM on lockdown
‘Need time’: Kejriwal explains his Tablighi challenge to PM on lockdown
On Covid-19 lockdown, PM Modi to strike a balance between saving lives and livelihood
On Covid-19 lockdown, PM Modi to strike a balance between saving lives and livelihood
Apple iPhone SE 2 launch on April 15: What to expect
Apple iPhone SE 2 launch on April 15: What to expect
MS Dhoni spends ‘lawn time’ at home amid lockdown
MS Dhoni spends ‘lawn time’ at home amid lockdown
Actor Hilary Heath dies of complications from coronavirus
Actor Hilary Heath dies of complications from coronavirus
This 1030-hp Mazda hypercar can hit zero to 100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds
This 1030-hp Mazda hypercar can hit zero to 100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on WHO funding, promises announcement next week
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on WHO funding, promises announcement next week
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news