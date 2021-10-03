Trans-LoC trade, NIA raids multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday raided multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with unauthorised trade through Line of Control (LoC), which was purportedly being used to fund terrorism.

“Today NIA with the assistance of Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and ITBP (Indo Tibetan Border Police), conducted searches at nine locations in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir at the premises of the suspected LoC traders in relation to the cross-LoC trade case,” said an official spokesperson.

​The case was registered on December 9, 2016 by NIA under Section 17 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 or UA(P) Act.

The LoC trade was started in the year 2008 as a part of confidence-building measure between Jammu and Kashmir and Pak Occupied Kashmir or PoK. It was based on barter system and third party origin goods were not allowed.

“The instant case is related to the large scale transfer of funds from Pakistan to India through the import of California Almonds (badam-giri) and other items via the cross LoC Trade Facilitation Centres (TFCs) located at Salamabad in Uri area of Baramulla district and Chakkan-Da-Bagh in Poonch district.

“These funds were purportedly being used for fomenting terrorism and separatism in Jammu and Kashmir,” said the spokesperson.

“Investigation into the case revealed that some of the traders having excess imports were channelizing the surplus profit generated to terror organisations while others are suspected to have links and connections with proscribed terrorist organisations,” he added.

During the searches conducted on Sunday, documents, digital devices and other incriminating materials have been recovered from the premises of the suspects, he said .

Further investigation in the case continues.

.